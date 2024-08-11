A queer history revealed, from minor aristocracy to the king's bed
On getting into the skins of the characters, beneath the sweaty sheets and the murderous intrigue of the Jacobean court
Based on the non-fiction book by Benjamin Wooley, written by DC Moore and helmed by South African director Oliver Hermanus, the new miniseries Mary & George tells the steamy, thrilling and back-stabbing story of George Villiers who, with a push from his ambitious mother Lady Mary, worked his way into the court and bed of King James I. When the king died in 1625, suspicion fell on George, who was accused — but acquitted — of having poisoned him, a charge historical research has now shown may have been true. Tymon Smith spoke to Julianne Moore who plays Lady Mary Villiers, Nicholas Galitzine who plays her son George and Tony Curran who plays King James I about working with Hermanus, getting into the skins of their characters, beneath the sweaty sheets and into the murderous intrigue of the Jacobean court. ..
