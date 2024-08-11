Hit the road with ‘The Bikeriders’
Follow the adventures of wayward, antisocial, bike-loving, beer-drinking, fight-hungry men
11 August 2024 - 00:00
Inspired by Danny Lyons’ seminal 1960s photo book about the wild ways and free lives of American motorcycle gang subculture, director Jeff Nichols’ latest film is a bittersweet, nostalgic series of vignettes about the rise and inevitable fall of an Illinois biker gang, told with pointed poignancy through the eyes not of its collection of rugged, outlaw men but through the lens of one determined and clear-headed woman. ..
