Strippers and 10c coins say tighten those belts
South Africa is already in an economic recession, but the powers that be are sitting on the announcement, says writer
11 August 2024 - 00:00
This car guard was standing in the parking lot of the Food Lover’s Market around the corner from my house counting his loot. A coin escaped from between his fingers and rolled away from him. He looked at it for about two seconds and then continued counting his coins...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.