Lifestyle

Trevor Stuurman and friends at The Manor

Trevor Stuurman welcomes creatives into The Manor, where the focus will be on showing and preserving African work in digital, physical and print formats

11 August 2024 - 00:00
Andrea Nagel Lifestyle editor

Founded and produced by Trevor Stuurman, The Manor is based on his home. “My friends would come over and chill, but also admire the things I’d collected. They started calling it The Manor. It was basically a home for my friends. Everyone would be so excited to come. We’d have sleepovers,” says Stuurman. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tips and tricks for making it through a long-haul, economy flight Travel
  2. Lucky Dube, the man with an undying soul Lifestyle
  3. World goes Gaga over SA ostrich plumes at the Olympics The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Bianca Schoombee breaks silence, speaks about facing trials and encouraging ... Lifestyle
  5. Hollywood’s ‘bad guy’ Arnold Vosloo is back Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight