Trevor Stuurman and friends at The Manor
Trevor Stuurman welcomes creatives into The Manor, where the focus will be on showing and preserving African work in digital, physical and print formats
11 August 2024 - 00:00
Founded and produced by Trevor Stuurman, The Manor is based on his home. “My friends would come over and chill, but also admire the things I’d collected. They started calling it The Manor. It was basically a home for my friends. Everyone would be so excited to come. We’d have sleepovers,” says Stuurman. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.