Weed like some pain relief, please
The jury is out on whether products such as CBD oil really do help ease the pain and suffering associated with chronic conditions, but many patients say herbal remedies have been a game-changer for them
11 August 2024 - 00:00
Consumers are increasingly choosing herbal medicines such as CBD to reduce chronic pain. Initial research has showed promising results. Trials suggest it’s healthier and has fewer side effects than conventional medication. This is good news for patients who’ve become disillusioned with allopathic options...
