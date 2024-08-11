When your moment of truth hits, exercise humility
Olympian Imane Khelif being caught up in the gender storm after the ill-fated boxing match, revealed the consequence of policing gender and conflating it with sex.
11 August 2024 - 00:00
As a black man, I’ve told many liberal, white males that they're not immune from being labelled racist by virtue of being my friend nor because they’re an acquaintance of mine. Despite my explanation I didn't understand why that didn’t register with them until I, a LGBTQIA+ man, had a experience that made me think of myself as a little transphobic...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.