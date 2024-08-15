Lifestyle

SPOTLIGHT | Alien antics on the silver screen, and series to stream before spring has sprung

Cinema releases will have you holding your breath and on the edge of your seat, while Showmax has TV offerings to see you through the last of the winter chills

15 August 2024 - 15:22 By Spotlight
This week’s Spotlight focuses on two new cinema releases and also highlights some award-winning series to stream on Showmax.

Alien: Romulus — at cinemas and IMAX — is the seventh instalment of the Alien franchise, in which space colonisers raid a battleship and come face to face with the deadly and terrifying Xenomorphes. Directed by Fede Álvarez (Evil DeadDon’t Breathe) and starring Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, Aileen Wu and David Jonsson, this film will leave you holding your breath and on the edge of your seat.

It Ends with Us is adapted from the best-selling novel by Colleen Hoover and involves an unexpected love triangle with Lily (Blake Lively) at its centre. She is forced to face cycles of intergenerational abuse and find the strength to make the choices necessary to allow her to heal from her childhood trauma. Directed by and starring Justin Baldoni, and featuring Brandon Sklenar and Jenny Slate, this is an inspiring romantic drama that addresses many issues relevant to Women’s Month, on at cinemas.

With only a couple of weeks left of winter, here are several award-winning series to stream on Showmax before spring hits. In season 5 of Fargo, Midwestern housewife Dorothy’s past comes back to haunt her, landing her in hot water with the authorities. In season 2 of Dr Death, the lines between the personal and the professional are blurred when Dr Paolo’s deadly secrets get unravelled. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, starring Harvey Keitel, tells the real-life story of a tattooist who found love in Auschwitz under the most difficult circumstances.

Book your cinema tickets by visiting sterkinekor.com and numetro.co.za.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition giveaway: Movie hampers

To celebrate the cinema and IMAX release of Alien: Romulus, Spotlight has movie merchandise hampers to give away.

For full competition details and questions, head to the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by August 14 2024.

