This week’s Spotlight focuses on two new cinema releases and also highlights some award-winning series to stream on Showmax.
Alien: Romulus — at cinemas and IMAX — is the seventh instalment of the Alien franchise, in which space colonisers raid a battleship and come face to face with the deadly and terrifying Xenomorphes. Directed by Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) and starring Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, Aileen Wu and David Jonsson, this film will leave you holding your breath and on the edge of your seat.
It Ends with Us is adapted from the best-selling novel by Colleen Hoover and involves an unexpected love triangle with Lily (Blake Lively) at its centre. She is forced to face cycles of intergenerational abuse and find the strength to make the choices necessary to allow her to heal from her childhood trauma. Directed by and starring Justin Baldoni, and featuring Brandon Sklenar and Jenny Slate, this is an inspiring romantic drama that addresses many issues relevant to Women’s Month, on at cinemas.
With only a couple of weeks left of winter, here are several award-winning series to stream on Showmax before spring hits. In season 5 of Fargo, Midwestern housewife Dorothy’s past comes back to haunt her, landing her in hot water with the authorities. In season 2 of Dr Death, the lines between the personal and the professional are blurred when Dr Paolo’s deadly secrets get unravelled. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, starring Harvey Keitel, tells the real-life story of a tattooist who found love in Auschwitz under the most difficult circumstances.
SPOTLIGHT | Alien antics on the silver screen, and series to stream before spring has sprung
Cinema releases will have you holding your breath and on the edge of your seat, while Showmax has TV offerings to see you through the last of the winter chills
