Best of British theatre on at the big screen
18 August 2024 - 00:00
A new season of plays, filmed live from various theatres in London, will be screened at select Ster-Kinekor and Cinema Nouveau theatres until the end of November. Cinema audiences and theatre lovers can watch innovative productions from some of Britain’s exciting playwrights, directors, actors, and stages, on the big screen as part of the NT (National Theatre) Live series...
