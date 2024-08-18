‘The Crow’: Cult classic revisited with Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs
Rupert Sanders’ update of the 1994 film ‘The Crow’ stars Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs, and is a dark meditation on love and revenge that packs an emotional punch
18 August 2024 - 00:00
Bill Skarsgård steps into big shoes for this franchise reboot based on James O’Barr’s comic series about a late musician brought back from the dead to avenge the murder of his soulmate. The role is associated with Brandon Lee, who was killed in a freak accident on the set of The Crow 30 years ago — a tragedy that still haunts those who worked on the original 1994 movie. ..
