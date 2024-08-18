The free will to have Marmite toast
I’ve come to the conclusion that the existence of free will is an evolutionary illusion our species harbours for vague reasons
18 August 2024 - 00:00
Sr Dorothea, my high school principal and maths and physical science teacher, once ejected me from a scripture lesson in matric. My mistake was verbalising my confusion about her assertion that we have an omnipotent, omnipresent and infallible God, who knows the past, present and future, but simultaneously gave humans free will. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.