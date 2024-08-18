YOUR WEEKLY STARS August 19-24

LEO
July 23 — August 22
Suddenly relationships are magical. You could fall wildly in love — or then again, you might just be in love with the idea of love. Make sure you know the difference before committing yourself. And remind yourself that the communication planet is taking a sabbatical till next month. So watch your mouth. The career, meanwhile, is making huge strides — provided you remain sufficiently focused. Remember to separate the issues. You’re the important one in this scenario.
VIRGO
August 23 — September 22
If you insist on living as though each moment could be your last, you’re going to need some help. Stock up on massage oils, or stress and burnout will be your daily fare. Not that you need any advice in this department. You know perfectly well how to take care of your body. The question is, are you doing it? One more thing: your personal planet is on strike until the 28th. Hold off on the big decisions till September. Then rethink the entire plot.
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
Caution in love is what’s needed. New and old relationships could suddenly demand the kind of commitment you’re afraid to give. The good ones will probably weather the storm. But the others? How important is it to have them in your life? Now’s the time to ask. But keep in mind that communications are off until September. So careful with the insults. And the career? Nothing wrong there. Going nicely. Tomorrow’s Full Moon will bring new thoughts.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
There’s a Full Moon tomorrow — begging you to kiss and make up. Lots of work in store — and more apologies than you care to make. Still, you never were very good at handling other people’s grudges. So don’t — unless you genuinely care about the outcome. Meanwhile, you have other fish to fry — a new job offer, perhaps, or a fantastic new project. Don’t waste valuable time on ancient history. But — every now and then — check on your own motives. You want to be able to sleep at night.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — 21 December
Friends and family are having dramas, and you’re the one with the rescue badge and big box of cookies. Truth is, you’re in your element. So whether you’re pulling kittens out of trees or babies out of ditches, you’re on a roll. Tomorrow’s Full Moon reminds you that you sometimes focus on others’ problems so you can ignore your own. For now, that’s OK. Next month will take you on a completely different journey — into your own fabulous future.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
All your attempts at manipulation are out the window. No-one’s paying the slightest attention — and for once you’re left with the option of behaving like a decent human being. Not that you don’t know how. It’s just that there’s a peculiar, inbuilt Capricorn trigger that mistrusts anything good, and has to poke around its innards until you’re proven right. This week, hands off. Tomorrow’s Full Moon has good news for you. Trust those fabulous instincts to lead you in the best direction.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
Tomorrow’s Aquarian Full Moon drags out those hidden fears and ancient attachments. And once again, your terror of intimacy looms large. Focus on common ground, allowing relationships to grow from friendships. Commitment means whatever you want it to mean. Meanwhile, watch your wallet. A power struggle could get nasty unless you step in to smooth the waters. No temper tantrums allowed until September!
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
It’s all systems go. With your sights on career and money, a lucrative new source is — this moment — making itself known. Remember to finish what you’re doing first — and wait for firm offers. In writing. If the offer includes travel, make sure you’re not too far from home — and that your travel allowance includes regular trips back to the source. Meanwhile, let tomorrow’s fabulous Full Moon remind you how to tune in to your psychic gifts. There couldn’t be a better time.
ARIES
March 21 — April 19
Don’t fret about the occasional conflict at work. Because if you do, you’ll wind up saying something you’ll truly regret. Look at it this way: everything is changing, and no-one is entirely sure what’s happening — you included. In which case, everyone’s on edge and easily provoked. So don’t you be the one to start. The facts will emerge, and you’ll be just fine — after tomorrow’s informative Full Moon. Meanwhile, make a list of all your desires. Start behaving as though they’ve already arrived.
TAURUS
20 APRIL — 20 MAY
Not even your infamous powers of persuasion can save you from the odd business disaster this week. In fact, a low profile might be the best business plan for now. And think carefully before forking out on any new toys. Your personal financial market is taking turns you won’t begin to understand before next month. Save the creative juices for the love life. Tomorrow’s Full Moon will have some fascinating new ideas for the heart. Just remember to trust your instincts. The intellect is on a short break.
GEMINI
21 MAY — 20 JUNE
Exciting business deals could turn into nothing more than a brief adrenaline rush — with gigantic holes in the middle. Still, if you can’t now trust yourself to think before deciding, take someone sober to speak for you. Even so, you’re madly creative now. So if the deal doesn’t suit you, you’re bright enough to stretch it in a happier direction. Wait for tomorrow’s Full Moon before making any changes — and, even more importantly, don’t sign anything until September. That aside, it’s all systems go.
CANCER
21 JUNE — 22 JULY
For a short while, no-one must know what’s really going on in that ingenious little head. Not that anyone would deliberately try to deceive you — much. It’s just that confusion is lurking, and your judgment is not what it could be. Even so, this is not the time to start doubting yourself. Your talents are limitless. Just wait for tomorrow’s delightful Full Moon to set you on a new path. Once you have the right co-ordinates, there’ll be no stopping you.
Your Chart
Palesa Kabelo (July 19 1991, Soweto, 10.30am)
Sun sign: Cancer
Moon sign: Scorpio
Rising sign: Libra
Hold your horses. You’re at the end of a cycle, so you’ll need to concentrate on endings before beginnings. By September, your career will be shifting to a new level as you redesign your dreams. The next few years will bring changes to every area of your life as you learn what it truly means to be an adult. Not that there’s any need for concern — or not much. You have extraordinary talents and the courage of a lion. There’s also luck on your side, and a wonderfully intuitive sense of what is possible. Sure, the love life may need more work, but that’s only because you’re learning to trust yourself to bring what’s needed into your space. For now, find ways to expand your skills and learn something new. Education and information are never wasted, so discover a few new passions while you have the time. Most of all, pay no attention to that little voice in your head reminding you constantly that you’re somehow lacking. That’s just an old memory that needs a rewrite. Get yourself ready for a fascinating adventure. It’s already begun.
Want your chart read?
E-mail Linda Shaw at asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
YOUR WEEKLY STARS August 19-24
See what the stars have in store for you
Image: 123RF/masterlevsha
LEO
July 23 — August 22
Suddenly relationships are magical. You could fall wildly in love — or then again, you might just be in love with the idea of love. Make sure you know the difference before committing yourself. And remind yourself that the communication planet is taking a sabbatical till next month. So watch your mouth. The career, meanwhile, is making huge strides — provided you remain sufficiently focused. Remember to separate the issues. You’re the important one in this scenario.
VIRGO
August 23 — September 22
If you insist on living as though each moment could be your last, you’re going to need some help. Stock up on massage oils, or stress and burnout will be your daily fare. Not that you need any advice in this department. You know perfectly well how to take care of your body. The question is, are you doing it? One more thing: your personal planet is on strike until the 28th. Hold off on the big decisions till September. Then rethink the entire plot.
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
Caution in love is what’s needed. New and old relationships could suddenly demand the kind of commitment you’re afraid to give. The good ones will probably weather the storm. But the others? How important is it to have them in your life? Now’s the time to ask. But keep in mind that communications are off until September. So careful with the insults. And the career? Nothing wrong there. Going nicely. Tomorrow’s Full Moon will bring new thoughts.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
There’s a Full Moon tomorrow — begging you to kiss and make up. Lots of work in store — and more apologies than you care to make. Still, you never were very good at handling other people’s grudges. So don’t — unless you genuinely care about the outcome. Meanwhile, you have other fish to fry — a new job offer, perhaps, or a fantastic new project. Don’t waste valuable time on ancient history. But — every now and then — check on your own motives. You want to be able to sleep at night.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — 21 December
Friends and family are having dramas, and you’re the one with the rescue badge and big box of cookies. Truth is, you’re in your element. So whether you’re pulling kittens out of trees or babies out of ditches, you’re on a roll. Tomorrow’s Full Moon reminds you that you sometimes focus on others’ problems so you can ignore your own. For now, that’s OK. Next month will take you on a completely different journey — into your own fabulous future.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
All your attempts at manipulation are out the window. No-one’s paying the slightest attention — and for once you’re left with the option of behaving like a decent human being. Not that you don’t know how. It’s just that there’s a peculiar, inbuilt Capricorn trigger that mistrusts anything good, and has to poke around its innards until you’re proven right. This week, hands off. Tomorrow’s Full Moon has good news for you. Trust those fabulous instincts to lead you in the best direction.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
Tomorrow’s Aquarian Full Moon drags out those hidden fears and ancient attachments. And once again, your terror of intimacy looms large. Focus on common ground, allowing relationships to grow from friendships. Commitment means whatever you want it to mean. Meanwhile, watch your wallet. A power struggle could get nasty unless you step in to smooth the waters. No temper tantrums allowed until September!
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
It’s all systems go. With your sights on career and money, a lucrative new source is — this moment — making itself known. Remember to finish what you’re doing first — and wait for firm offers. In writing. If the offer includes travel, make sure you’re not too far from home — and that your travel allowance includes regular trips back to the source. Meanwhile, let tomorrow’s fabulous Full Moon remind you how to tune in to your psychic gifts. There couldn’t be a better time.
ARIES
March 21 — April 19
Don’t fret about the occasional conflict at work. Because if you do, you’ll wind up saying something you’ll truly regret. Look at it this way: everything is changing, and no-one is entirely sure what’s happening — you included. In which case, everyone’s on edge and easily provoked. So don’t you be the one to start. The facts will emerge, and you’ll be just fine — after tomorrow’s informative Full Moon. Meanwhile, make a list of all your desires. Start behaving as though they’ve already arrived.
TAURUS
20 APRIL — 20 MAY
Not even your infamous powers of persuasion can save you from the odd business disaster this week. In fact, a low profile might be the best business plan for now. And think carefully before forking out on any new toys. Your personal financial market is taking turns you won’t begin to understand before next month. Save the creative juices for the love life. Tomorrow’s Full Moon will have some fascinating new ideas for the heart. Just remember to trust your instincts. The intellect is on a short break.
GEMINI
21 MAY — 20 JUNE
Exciting business deals could turn into nothing more than a brief adrenaline rush — with gigantic holes in the middle. Still, if you can’t now trust yourself to think before deciding, take someone sober to speak for you. Even so, you’re madly creative now. So if the deal doesn’t suit you, you’re bright enough to stretch it in a happier direction. Wait for tomorrow’s Full Moon before making any changes — and, even more importantly, don’t sign anything until September. That aside, it’s all systems go.
CANCER
21 JUNE — 22 JULY
For a short while, no-one must know what’s really going on in that ingenious little head. Not that anyone would deliberately try to deceive you — much. It’s just that confusion is lurking, and your judgment is not what it could be. Even so, this is not the time to start doubting yourself. Your talents are limitless. Just wait for tomorrow’s delightful Full Moon to set you on a new path. Once you have the right co-ordinates, there’ll be no stopping you.
Your Chart
Palesa Kabelo (July 19 1991, Soweto, 10.30am)
Sun sign: Cancer
Moon sign: Scorpio
Rising sign: Libra
Hold your horses. You’re at the end of a cycle, so you’ll need to concentrate on endings before beginnings. By September, your career will be shifting to a new level as you redesign your dreams. The next few years will bring changes to every area of your life as you learn what it truly means to be an adult. Not that there’s any need for concern — or not much. You have extraordinary talents and the courage of a lion. There’s also luck on your side, and a wonderfully intuitive sense of what is possible. Sure, the love life may need more work, but that’s only because you’re learning to trust yourself to bring what’s needed into your space. For now, find ways to expand your skills and learn something new. Education and information are never wasted, so discover a few new passions while you have the time. Most of all, pay no attention to that little voice in your head reminding you constantly that you’re somehow lacking. That’s just an old memory that needs a rewrite. Get yourself ready for a fascinating adventure. It’s already begun.
Want your chart read?
E-mail Linda Shaw at asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
10 ways to know the water you are drinking is safe
China company giving employees 'unhappy leave' in the spotlight
YOUR WEEKLY STARS August 12-18
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos