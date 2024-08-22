SPOTLIGHT | Suspenseful spine-chillers and cult classics reimagined

This week’s episode of Spotlight features a number of new cinema releases, including Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut and the much talked-about reimagining of the cult classic The Crow.
Blink Twice, at cinemas, is a mind-bending suspense thriller set during what was meant to be a dream vacation on a tech billionaire’s island. Sun-soaked days morph into unspeakable nights of horror as the film takes you on a veritable rollercoaster ride of unexpected plot twists. Starring Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Adria Arjona and Kravitz, who assumes the director’s chair for the first time.
The Crow is a dark and beautiful reworking of the 1994 cult classic about systematic revenge and supernatural atonement, albeit from a contemporary vantage point. Eric Draven traverses the realms of the living and the dead seeking bloody revenge against the killers who murdered his true love. Directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) and starring Bill Skarsgård, FKA twigs, Danny Huston and Josette Simon. Don’t miss the Spotlight segment featuring the Mzansi mural of The Crow and an interview with its artist creator George Mars. The Crow is on at cinemas and IMAX.
Look out for the Spotlight segment with the latest trailer releases, such as Lee, which stars multiple award-winner Kate Winslet in a biographical drama about fashion model turned World War 2 correspondent Lee Miller, showing at cinemas from September 27; spine-chilling thriller Woman of the Hour, starring Anna Kendrick in her directorial debut, on at cinemas from October 4; and the next instalment of the adventures of the fearless Moana as she journeys to the waters of Oceania in Moana 2, at cinemas on November 27.
