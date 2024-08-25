Welcome to my bag lady phase Ndumiso Ngcobo
I’ve reached that stage in my life where certain items make my life a little easier and I have to carry them everywhere I go, says writer
25 August 2024 - 00:00
Last week I was one of those people at OR Tambo International — being “detained” at the boarding gate for having excess carry-on luggage. It was a silly mistake on my part, I suppose, that I hadn’t read the Safair sign saying “no more than two items”...
