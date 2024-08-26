Celebrating our Woolies women

Rozi Andrew

Rozi Andrew has transformed the South African baby food industry. As a dietitian with extensive experience in the food industry and a mother of two, she was dismayed by the lack of nutritious and tasty options for infants, leading her to create her own purées. This was the birth of The Baby Food Co, which exclusively supplies Woolworths with homemade-quality products such as the Fresh Babes range. She employs 66 people, 72% of whom are women in leadership roles. She loves recipe development and encourages women to join business networks. Reflecting on 30 years of democracy, Rozi emphasises the importance of government support for women-led businesses for economic independence.