Celebrating our Woolies women
As we close out the Women’s Month of August, Woolworths would like to celebrate and salute some of the many women we proudly partner with in our value chain
These special women are part of our Woolies family. They make a difference in their families, workplaces, businesses and South African communities.
Morongwe “Mo” and Michelle Mokone
Morongwe “Mo” and Michelle Mokone are the siblings behind Mo’s Crib, a homeware design company founded in 2016 and a Woolworths supplier since 2020. The business makes grass-woven laundry baskets, trays, chairs and recycled PVC water-pipe baskets, making it one of Africa’s largest craft exporters. With 102 predominantly female employees, Mo’s Crib thrives in a male-dominated field, challenging stereotypes and championing women in the industry. The sisters believe the progress of South African women in business since democracy has been remarkable, with opportunities and empowerment paving the way.
Rozi Andrew
Rozi Andrew has transformed the South African baby food industry. As a dietitian with extensive experience in the food industry and a mother of two, she was dismayed by the lack of nutritious and tasty options for infants, leading her to create her own purées. This was the birth of The Baby Food Co, which exclusively supplies Woolworths with homemade-quality products such as the Fresh Babes range. She employs 66 people, 72% of whom are women in leadership roles. She loves recipe development and encourages women to join business networks. Reflecting on 30 years of democracy, Rozi emphasises the importance of government support for women-led businesses for economic independence.
Sanelisiwe Praisy Dlamini
Sanelisiwe Praisy Dlamini is the winemaker and general manager of the women-led Adama Wines. It crafts the ripe berry, fruity Adama HER Wine Collection, sold at Woolworths, symbolising the sisterhood of the team, and the jammy, spicy Amandla wines celebrating women’s power. The business supports future winemakers through a bursary fund, contributing 2% of its profits to this. Sanelisiwe notes that over 30 years, the rise of women in leadership across sectors fosters a more inclusive and diverse decision-making environment, leading to more innovative and effective business strategies.
Jackie Havemann
Jackie Havemann’s journey in the clothing industry began at 19 with Prestige Lingerie. Starting in sales, she rose through Seardel and TCI Apparel, eventually becoming group head of the Woolworths account. Now CEO of Suzi Products, one of the oldest apparel manufacturers in the Western Cape, Jackie leads a workforce of 197 (95% women). Her leadership focuses on job creation, local production and empowering young women, inspired by her own experiences as a single mother balancing career and family. She advises aspiring women to be inquisitive, learn from real-life experiences, and believe in their potential.
Nontombi Mtwazi
Nontombi Mtwazi, farmer and director of Mtwazi Farming Projects, is transforming South African agriculture. Born in Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape, she began farming in her parents’ garden. She interned at the Living Soils Community Learning Farm (partnership between Woolworths, Spier Wine Farm and The Sustainability Institute), where she mastered agroecological methods. Now she runs a 3ha farm producing vegetables, rearing pigs and sheep, and supplying local supermarkets and schools. Despite challenges, she champions regenerative farming and trains young farmers. Her goal is to expand her farm, improve food security, and inspire female farmers.
Carin van den Berg
Carin van den Berg, MD of Bloomex & Lilly Valley, exemplifies dedication and innovation in the floral industry. Born into the family business, Carin joined her mother 14 years ago in running Bloomex & Lilly Valley, which now employs 50 to 100 permanent and seasonal workers. Carin loves the diversity of her role, from product development to employee management. To her, the business is like a relationship, requiring self-awareness and growth. Her leadership fosters an inclusive work environment, emphasising teamwork and solutions. Carin advises aspiring women to find an inspirational mentor to help them achieve their dreams.
Zershi Gonzalves
Zershi Gonzalves is the dynamic leader and co-founder of Juan’re Clothing, a thriving garment manufacturing company in Port Shepstone, established in 2000 with her husband Bernard. They employ 295 people and proudly supply Woolworths. Zershi believes women are the driving force at Juan’re Clothing, holding crucial positions across the business. She encourages young aspiring women to believe in themselves, take risks, seek mentorship, and continuously learn and grow. Her daughter Chanaye joined the business nine years ago, focusing on product development while upholding her parents’ foundational values and driving innovation.
Zanele Mgidi-Mpande
Since 2018, Zanele Mgidi-Mpande has led SDK Laboratories as MD and CEO, focusing on creating inclusive beauty products reflecting South Africa’s diversity. Zanele’s journey in cosmetics is intertwined with her commitment to empowering women. “Women play a critical role at SDK Laboratories, making up over 75% of the workforce and inspiring our products,” says Zanele. Passionate about addressing inequality, she believes that employing women feeds families, making SDK Laboratories a force for social change to reduce poverty and inequality.
Magapa Ngako-Phaweni
Magapa Ngako-Phaweni is the MD and owner of Wensleydale Farms, a supplier of organic and conventional certified products to Woolworths. After studying microbiology and starting as a research scientist, she moved to production management and purchased Wensleydale Farms in 2013. She was mentored by Sue Jackson, a respected organic farmer, and today she employs a predominantly female workforce (66% management and 87% workers). Magapa advises young women in farming to seek mentorship to succeed. On the progress of businesswomen since 1994, she says: “Women have made a significant entry into business — a change that must be celebrated.”
Liebre Jacobs, Deidre Eigelaar and Elouise Josephs
FruitLips, a valued Woolworths supplier, was founded in 2014 by Liebre Jacobs, Elouise Josephs and Deidre Eigelaar. Known for their high-quality, preservative-free jams and sauces made from excess fruit to reduce food waste, they recently won Best Agro Processor in the Western Cape (2024 department of agriculture, land reform & rural development Women Entrepreneur Awards). In more than a decade, they’ve grown from producing 100,000 to 400,000 units per year, employing 24 permanent staff and six seasonal workers (80% women). Their advice to aspiring women entrepreneurs: “Never give up, stay focused, don’t stress the small stuff, and build a supportive network.”
This article was sponsored by Woolworths.