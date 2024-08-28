There is growing pressure on all of us to “be healthy”. Being healthy is relative and means something different to each person. However, there are some universal and guiding principles that apply to us all, says Brandon Fairweather, marketing manager of the health category at DisChem Pharmacies.
“In a day and age when social media offers up a plethora of experts, tips, diets and fads, it’s important to simplify the overload of information we get served daily. Good health comes first — ahead of performance. In any event, you perform better when your body is healthy,” he says.
Achieving better health is easier than most people think, but it does take some effort and focus, he says. Exercise (movement), eating (food) and rest (sleep and recovery) are three activities crucial to improved health.
FREE TO READ | Exercise, diet and sleep: the fitness trifecta
To optimise your wellbeing, make sure you move your body, fuel it with the right food and give it enough rest to allow it to recover
Image: Supplied
There is growing pressure on all of us to “be healthy”. Being healthy is relative and means something different to each person. However, there are some universal and guiding principles that apply to us all, says Brandon Fairweather, marketing manager of the health category at DisChem Pharmacies.
“In a day and age when social media offers up a plethora of experts, tips, diets and fads, it’s important to simplify the overload of information we get served daily. Good health comes first — ahead of performance. In any event, you perform better when your body is healthy,” he says.
Achieving better health is easier than most people think, but it does take some effort and focus, he says. Exercise (movement), eating (food) and rest (sleep and recovery) are three activities crucial to improved health.
Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
10 ways to know the water you are drinking is safe
China company giving employees 'unhappy leave' in the spotlight
Closing gaps in South Africa for World Breastfeeding Week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos