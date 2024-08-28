Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | Exercise, diet and sleep: the fitness trifecta

To optimise your wellbeing, make sure you move your body, fuel it with the right food and give it enough rest to allow it to recover

28 August 2024 - 12:02
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The best high-intensity interval training workouts to try this winter.
The best high-intensity interval training workouts to try this winter.
Image: Supplied

There is growing pressure on all of us to “be healthy”. Being healthy is relative and means something different to each person. However, there are some universal and guiding principles that apply to us all, says Brandon Fairweather, marketing manager of the health category at DisChem Pharmacies.

“In a day and age when social media offers up a plethora of experts, tips, diets and fads, it’s important to simplify the overload of information we get served daily. Good health comes first — ahead of performance. In any event, you perform better when your body is healthy,” he says.

Achieving better health is easier than most people think, but it does take some effort and focus, he says. Exercise (movement), eating (food) and rest (sleep and recovery) are three activities crucial to improved health.

Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading): 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

10 ways to know the water you are drinking is safe

There are often things we can’t see that make it undrinkable
Lifestyle
1 week ago

China company giving employees 'unhappy leave' in the spotlight

To enhance employee wellbeing a Chinese supermarket introduced an innovative employment policy featuring “unhappy leave” days.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Closing gaps in South Africa for World Breastfeeding Week

Here is what we need to know about the support South African women need in breastfeeding
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Treat yourself to some 'me-time' at the iconic Marine hotel, Hermanus Travel
  2. Celebrating our Woolies women Lifestyle
  3. YOUR WEEKLY STARS August 25 - September 1 Lifestyle
  4. What's hot in Hermanus: exploring SA's whale capital Travel
  5. ‘Shaka iLembe’ shakes up Amsterdam Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS
Israeli military says hostage rescued from Gaza tunnel | REUTERS