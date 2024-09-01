Arts (a)live
For four packed days of culture, the Live Art Festival at UCT will showcase works by artists who are pushing boundaries of form, flouting aesthetic conventions, engaging controversy, confronting audiences and experimenting with perceptions.
01 September 2024 - 00:00
The last series I watched was The Curse — the strange, black comedy starring Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder. In it, Native American artist Cara Durand hosts a performance art piece during which she invites participants, one by one, into a tipi. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.