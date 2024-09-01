Kicking football into the world of art
With Exhibition Match, two lovers of both worlds put connections on display
01 September 2024 - 00:00
South Africa is a country where sport and politics are inextricably linked. The Makana Football Association was formed in 1966 at Robben Island by anti-apartheid politicians who were prisoners. Winnie Mandela formed the Mandela United Football Club in 1986, which would later gain notoriety at the height of apartheid...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.