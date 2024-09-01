La Crique: luminous and natural skincare-infused makeup
01 September 2024 - 00:00
La Crique is a new-gen hybrid makeup brand that combines skincare and colour, inspired by the South of France and Marseille, and developed by the Panier des Sens group. Its vegan formulas include a minimum of 98% natural ingredients infused with active skincare elements. The active ingredients are emblematic of the Marseille area: vitamin C from citrus, calendula flower and prickly pear, sustainably farmed and sourced in and around Marseille...
