Moms and daughters chat, eat, drink, dance... in pyjamas
01 September 2024 - 00:00
Celebrities are rarely caught napping when it comes to the latest trends. On Friday night, designer sleepwear was on show when actresses Tumi Masemola, Enhle Mlotshwa and her mom Bongi Mlotshwa hosted a mother and daughter pyjama party at a restaurant in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni — transforming it into something resembling the Playboy mansion...
