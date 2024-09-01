Reigning Miss World among Miss World SA judges
Pageant to be held at Sun City Superbowl next month
01 September 2024 - 00:00
Reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszková from the Czech Republic will be one of the judges at the Miss World South Africa pageant taking place at the Sun City Superbowl in the North West next month...
