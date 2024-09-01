YOUR WEEKLY STARS September 2-8

VIRGO
August 23 — September 22
Financial instincts are extraordinary, as the planets gather round to prod your intuition into consciousness. Use it to make money, access your angels or create a fabulous new purpose. Friends are on your side now, so take them along. And don’t worry about career or family — they’re managing without you this week. Tuesday’s Virgo New Moon brings moments to expand your horizons and create a new life. Climb aboard. It’s time for an adventure.
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
As of now — and for most of the month — you are desirable, healthy and right smack in the path of money, abundance and love. All you really need do is show up. Which does not mean sitting on your couch waiting for the cosmos to knock. It means making a note of your dreams — and then acting as though they’ve already happened. Tuesday’s New Moon sends reminders of fabulous new options. Say yes to everything.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
Unconventional liaisons — the more unconventional the better — are suddenly distracting you from your life. So don’t be surprised if everyone starts lecturing you about your odd behaviour. You, of course, will be lost in a whirl of wildness — and oblivious to the consequences. Fortunately, money and work are OK for now — so what the heck. Look out for new career options after Tuesday’s adventurous New Moon.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — 21 December
If you feel as though you’ve been running a marathon, slow down. It’s time to work on endurance rather than speed — both in health and work. And how about those neglected emotional needs? Ambition and drive are great — but not if they make you forget who you are. Clarity is coming after Tuesday’s expansive New Moon. Meanwhile, watch your mouth. Some people take offence at those fascinating opinions of yours. Ask yourself whether you care.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
If travel arrangements are offered, say yes. A fun fantasy could be coming your way — provided, of course, you allow your serious side some time off. Oh, and if you have no-one to take, fear not. There’s someone waiting for you under the third flower on the left. Meanwhile, if anyone owes you money, get it now. Tuesday’s New Moon is in a generous mood. And it’s offering an array of new options to choose from.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
You may think things are not quite going according to plan. But look again. This is what’s known as self-sabotage. Just when your life starts to flourish, some tiny part of you decides it doesn’t deserve all this success. Don’t do this to yourself ... again! Change your thinking and grab the prize. At once. You’ll wait a while for another one this good. And Tuesday’s fabulous New Moon brings offers of adventure and new beginnings.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
You’re doing perfectly fine on your own. It’s only when other people join in that your life falls off its perch. And no, that is not a call to live the rest of your life in a cave. The point is, your expectations are too high, and your sentimental view of the world leads to disappointment and sadness. So how about this? Start seeing people as they actually are, and liking them anyway. There’s a romantic New Moon on Tuesday. Let it whisper in your ear.
ARIES
March 21 — April 19
Health and energy levels soar as the career shifts a gear. Of course, you may have to turn down the odd party in favour of more slog — but what the heck? Plenty more adventures where those came from. And don’t worry if a few friendships have taken a knock. Not even you can be charming all the time. The best part? Travel is on the agenda — with or without delicious company. Either way, you won’t be alone for long. Tuesday’s happy New Moon brings news.
TAURUS
20 APRIL — 20 MAY
Secrets are unearthed as love takes on a different slant. You’re discovering that, just because people don’t behave like you, doesn’t mean they don’t love you. Excellent. And now for the romantic bit: if you’re willing to accept people exactly as they are, they’ll do the same for you. And real love is just a smoochy kiss away. Now, with your heart in such good shape, you’ll be more than ready to welcome in a brand-new abundance cycle — starting with Tuesday’s happy New Moon.
GEMINI
21 MAY — 20 JUNE
There’s money about, and it’s hoping to be found by you. Start small and gradually welcome the millions. The universe only stops when you do. Besides, you won’t be alone. The planets of opportunity and support await instructions. So make the most of this week. Your work starts in earnest during Tuesday’s diligent New Moon. Use its energy to take a chance ... lots of chances.
CANCER
21 JUNE — 22 JULY
Needing a change? Convinced that everything you do is futile and worthless? Strangely, these are very positive thoughts. Because this is the planet’s way of telling you that you’ve passed the latest tests and are ready for greater things. Use Tuesday’s wonderfully helpful New Moon for homework, tedious details and maybe a leg wax. Then work on rendering yourself unrecognisable — even to you! It’s time for some fun!
LEO
July 23 — August 22
There’s some seriously deep thinking going on in your head — so deep, in fact, that it’s almost unconscious. But it’s disturbing you nonetheless — possibly in dreams or sudden flashes of fear. What’s going on, you’re asking yourself? And what can you do to help? Try not to push these thoughts aside. Write them down, find patterns, take action — any action. And then follow your nose. Tuesday’s New Moon will help you.
YOUR WEEKLY STARS September 2-8
See what the stars have in store for you
Image: 123RF/tutsi925
VIRGO
August 23 — September 22
Financial instincts are extraordinary, as the planets gather round to prod your intuition into consciousness. Use it to make money, access your angels or create a fabulous new purpose. Friends are on your side now, so take them along. And don’t worry about career or family — they’re managing without you this week. Tuesday’s Virgo New Moon brings moments to expand your horizons and create a new life. Climb aboard. It’s time for an adventure.
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
As of now — and for most of the month — you are desirable, healthy and right smack in the path of money, abundance and love. All you really need do is show up. Which does not mean sitting on your couch waiting for the cosmos to knock. It means making a note of your dreams — and then acting as though they’ve already happened. Tuesday’s New Moon sends reminders of fabulous new options. Say yes to everything.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
Unconventional liaisons — the more unconventional the better — are suddenly distracting you from your life. So don’t be surprised if everyone starts lecturing you about your odd behaviour. You, of course, will be lost in a whirl of wildness — and oblivious to the consequences. Fortunately, money and work are OK for now — so what the heck. Look out for new career options after Tuesday’s adventurous New Moon.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — 21 December
If you feel as though you’ve been running a marathon, slow down. It’s time to work on endurance rather than speed — both in health and work. And how about those neglected emotional needs? Ambition and drive are great — but not if they make you forget who you are. Clarity is coming after Tuesday’s expansive New Moon. Meanwhile, watch your mouth. Some people take offence at those fascinating opinions of yours. Ask yourself whether you care.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
If travel arrangements are offered, say yes. A fun fantasy could be coming your way — provided, of course, you allow your serious side some time off. Oh, and if you have no-one to take, fear not. There’s someone waiting for you under the third flower on the left. Meanwhile, if anyone owes you money, get it now. Tuesday’s New Moon is in a generous mood. And it’s offering an array of new options to choose from.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
You may think things are not quite going according to plan. But look again. This is what’s known as self-sabotage. Just when your life starts to flourish, some tiny part of you decides it doesn’t deserve all this success. Don’t do this to yourself ... again! Change your thinking and grab the prize. At once. You’ll wait a while for another one this good. And Tuesday’s fabulous New Moon brings offers of adventure and new beginnings.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
You’re doing perfectly fine on your own. It’s only when other people join in that your life falls off its perch. And no, that is not a call to live the rest of your life in a cave. The point is, your expectations are too high, and your sentimental view of the world leads to disappointment and sadness. So how about this? Start seeing people as they actually are, and liking them anyway. There’s a romantic New Moon on Tuesday. Let it whisper in your ear.
ARIES
March 21 — April 19
Health and energy levels soar as the career shifts a gear. Of course, you may have to turn down the odd party in favour of more slog — but what the heck? Plenty more adventures where those came from. And don’t worry if a few friendships have taken a knock. Not even you can be charming all the time. The best part? Travel is on the agenda — with or without delicious company. Either way, you won’t be alone for long. Tuesday’s happy New Moon brings news.
TAURUS
20 APRIL — 20 MAY
Secrets are unearthed as love takes on a different slant. You’re discovering that, just because people don’t behave like you, doesn’t mean they don’t love you. Excellent. And now for the romantic bit: if you’re willing to accept people exactly as they are, they’ll do the same for you. And real love is just a smoochy kiss away. Now, with your heart in such good shape, you’ll be more than ready to welcome in a brand-new abundance cycle — starting with Tuesday’s happy New Moon.
GEMINI
21 MAY — 20 JUNE
There’s money about, and it’s hoping to be found by you. Start small and gradually welcome the millions. The universe only stops when you do. Besides, you won’t be alone. The planets of opportunity and support await instructions. So make the most of this week. Your work starts in earnest during Tuesday’s diligent New Moon. Use its energy to take a chance ... lots of chances.
CANCER
21 JUNE — 22 JULY
Needing a change? Convinced that everything you do is futile and worthless? Strangely, these are very positive thoughts. Because this is the planet’s way of telling you that you’ve passed the latest tests and are ready for greater things. Use Tuesday’s wonderfully helpful New Moon for homework, tedious details and maybe a leg wax. Then work on rendering yourself unrecognisable — even to you! It’s time for some fun!
LEO
July 23 — August 22
There’s some seriously deep thinking going on in your head — so deep, in fact, that it’s almost unconscious. But it’s disturbing you nonetheless — possibly in dreams or sudden flashes of fear. What’s going on, you’re asking yourself? And what can you do to help? Try not to push these thoughts aside. Write them down, find patterns, take action — any action. And then follow your nose. Tuesday’s New Moon will help you.
Your Chart
Nyoka Longile (October 13 1967, Durban, 7am)
Sun sign: Libra
Moon sign: Aquarius
Rising Sign: Scorpio
That intense, brooding persona leaves people wondering how much you really care. Of course, your sensitive charm always wins them over — until the door of emotional detachment slams in their face. You’ve had a rough time over the past couple of years, but you’ve learnt some lessons and grown into someone completely different. You’re slowly learning to like the new you. And yes, of course you still have issues around addiction and commitment, but you’re much clearer about what you want. The coming year brings delicious new career and money opportunities — especially after May. The rest of this year brings the kind of challenges that help you locate your inner warrior ... and you know how you love to be the hero. Meanwhile, make friends with your new self. He’s a very interesting guy.
Want your chart read?
E-mail Linda Shaw at asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos