This week’s Spotlight takes a look at the much-anticipated Tim Burton offering now showing at local cinemas as well as all the highlights from the MIP Africa event in Cape Town.
From the darkly quirky mind of director Tim Burton comes Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 comedy-horror classic Beetlejuice. We are taken back to a macabre world where Beetlejuice is still pining for the affections of Lydia, who is now dealing with a teenage daughter. The film features returning stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder alongside fresh additions Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe. This is sheer big-screen mischievous magic that is not to be missed. Showing at cinemas, IMAX, DBOX and 4DX.
As people on the continent share their stories, MIP Africa 2024 in Cape Town is the premier place for global creatives; industry professionals; and film, streaming and television executives to come together to network and show what Africa has to offer the world. Spotlight’s coverage of the past week’s highlights includes MultiChoice film The Fix, acclaimed series Reyka,Tribeca Film Festival Audience Award-winner Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story, and internationally groundbreaking series Spinners. MIP Africa is truly an inspiring vehicle to generate interest in and share African films.
Look out for a colourful spring bouquet of upcoming movies at cinemas. Spotlight features teasers of all the most exciting recent big-screen entertainment releases, including Bad Genius (September 20); Transformers One (September 27); Hellboy: The Crooked Man (also September 27); Smile 2 (October 18); Venom: The Last Dance (October 25); Red One (November 8); and Gladiator II (November 15).
SPOTLIGHT | Tim Burton comedy-horror classic returns to SA cinemas
‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ hits local screens this week, while local filmmakers and other top industry professionals converged on Cape Town for MIP Africa
• Book your cinema tickets by visiting sterkinekor.com and numetro.co.za.
