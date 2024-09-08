Lifestyle

Elephants call each other by name, study finds

Using machine-learning, researchers identified a name-like component in elephant calls, with a specific elephant intended as the addressee

08 September 2024 - 00:00 By Will Dunham
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The researchers analysed vocalisations — mostly rumbles generated by elephants using their vocal cords, similar to how people speak — and found that they may have different rumbles to address specific elephants.
The researchers analysed vocalisations — mostly rumbles generated by elephants using their vocal cords, similar to how people speak — and found that they may have different rumbles to address specific elephants.
Image: tamsindove / 123rf.com

Over the years, researchers who study elephants have noticed an intriguing phenomenon. Sometimes when an elephant makes a vocalisation to a group of other elephants, all of them respond. But sometimes when that same elephant makes a similar call to the group, only a single individual responds. Could it be that elephants address each other by the equivalent of a name? A new study involving wild African elephants in Kenya lends support to this idea.

The researchers analysed vocalisations — mostly rumbles generated by elephants using their vocal cords, similar to how people speak — made by more than 100 elephants in Amboseli National Park and Samburu National Reserve.

Using a machine-learning model, the researchers identified what appeared to be a name-like component in these calls identifying a specific elephant as the intended addressee. The researchers then played audio for 17 elephants to test how they would respond to a call apparently addressed to them as well as to a call apparently addressed to some other elephant.

South Africa rated among top family holiday destinations in Africa

While Seychelles came top of the list, SA secured third place in recent survey
Lifestyle
1 month ago

The elephants responded more strongly on average to calls apparently addressed to them. When they heard such a call, they tended to behave more enthusiastically, walk towards the audio source and make more vocalisations than when they heard one apparently meant for someone else. The study's findings indicate that elephants “address one another with something like a name”, according to behavioural ecologist Mickey Pardo of Cornell University and formerly of Colorado State University, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

“Certainly, in order to address one another in this way, elephants must learn to associate particular sounds with particular individuals and then use those sounds to get the attention of the individual in question, which requires sophisticated learning ability and understanding of social relationships,” Pardo said.

“The fact that elephants address one another as individuals highlights the importance of social bonds — and specifically, maintaining many different social bonds — for these animals,” Pardo added.

The fact that elephants address one another as individuals highlights the importance of social bonds — and specifically, maintaining many different social bonds — for these animals.

Elephants, Earth's largest land animals, are highly intelligent, known to have keen memory and problem-solving skills and sophisticated communication. Previous research has shown that they engage in complicated behaviour — visual, acoustic and tactile gestures — when greeting each other.

Why would an elephant call to another elephant by “name”?” We don't know exhaustively, but from our analysis it appears commonly during contact calls where an elephant calls to another individual — often by name,” said Colorado State University conservation biologist and study co-author George Wittemyer, chair of the scientific board of the conservation group Save the Elephants.”

It was also common among a mother's rumbles to her calves, often to calm them down or check in with them. We thought we would find it in greeting ceremonies, but it was less common in those types of vocalisations,” Wittemyer added.

Using individual-specific vocal labels — names — is rare, but not unprecedented, in the animal kingdom. Dolphins and parrots have been shown to do this, too. But when they do it, they just imitate vocalisations made by the other animal. In elephants, the vocal labels are not simply imitating the sounds made by the addressee.

“Instead, their names seem to be arbitrary, like human names,” Pardo said. “Addressing individuals with arbitrary names likely requires a capacity for some degree of abstract thought.”

“I think this work highlights how intelligent and interesting elephants are, and I hope that engenders greater interest in their conservation and protection,” Wittemyer added.

Might people one day be able to “talk” with elephants?” That would be fantastic, but we are a long way off from that,” Wittemyer said. “We still don't know the syntax or basic elements by which elephant vocalisations encode information. We need to figure that out before we can make deeper progress on understanding them.”

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Spot your favourite beasts & bond with your best humans at Fifty-Five Mjejane

This classy, comfortable exclusive-use lodge overlooking the Crocodile River and the Kruger Park is a beautiful spot to take all generations of your ...
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

Indulgence & adventure collide at the legendary Royal Livingstone, Zambia

From fine dining to cooking lessons, from getting massages to microlighting over Victoria Falls, this legendary hotel packs in unforgettable ...
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Starry, starry night: The best star beds in Southern Africa

Safari lodges offer guests the chance to step away from the comforts of a lodge and get back to basics of a star bed experience. Here is our pick of ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Mighty chuffed: riding the Rovos Rail from Joburg to Cape Town Travel
  2. Country Road celebrates its iconic duffle bag The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Taming TCA | Lamelle’s new Synergy Peel is your answer for plumper, brighter ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. SPOTLIGHT | Tim Burton comedy-horror classic returns to SA cinemas Lifestyle
  5. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Virtues of universal modesty not lost Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Moonlight Benjamin: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST 2023
Moonlight Benjamin - cover Led Zeppelin - Immigrant Song - Live - 2020