Lifestyle

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 embraces excess

Flagship three-pointed star SUV is large, in-charge

09 September 2024 - 12:35
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter

The South African car market has changed dramatically in the past five years...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tyla’s star shines on, as album passes 1.3-billion streams Lifestyle
  2. Elephants call each other by name, study finds Lifestyle
  3. ‘Kinds of Kindness’ requires patience and a strong stomach from the viewer Lifestyle
  4. Spot your favourite beasts & bond with your best humans at Fifty-Five Mjejane Travel
  5. IN PICS | Nothing abstract about this art fest Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep62 | Hyundai Getz, Mercedes-Benz A200, Volvo S60, GWM Steed 5
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 09 September 2024