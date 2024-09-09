We had a go in the zero-emissions Swedish company's offering not long ago, but found it to be a rather frustrating piece of kit.
A tale of two electric vehicles from Volvo and VW
Compact Swede shows how not to do it, bigger German plays to strengths
You may find it interesting that many of the world's mainstream automakers are reconsidering their approaches to outright electrification.
Some have backtracked on ambitious deadlines for portfolios consisting exclusively of electric vehicle (EV) models, ceasing to produce internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
Volvo had initially vowed to go the EV route in entirety from 2030, a plan on which it has since hit reverse.
Recently, at the local new Volkswagen Tiguan launch, we asked if the incoming 2.0 TDI derivative would be around for much longer. A company spokesperson confirmed diesel power would be around for the life cycle of the vehicle.
So good news if you are an ICE apologist. But the small group of consumers who have an interest in EV options locally are well catered for. There are varied options, from mainstream players such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz to new Chinese firms.
Coming in at R399,900 is the Dayun Yuehu, billed as the nation's cheapest EV. But it gives the vibe of a motorised cart with a roof rather than a proper car.
A more compelling prospect if you want a true B-segment hatchback is the BYD Dolphin, at R539,900. But who knows what their dealer network is like? We certainly have not had exposure to any of the brand's cars, with its public relations department seemingly nonexistent.
We have spent hundreds of kilometres in the GWM Ora 03 (from R686,950). Cuddly looks, a charming interior and standard features aplenty, it is a decent proposition.
Volvo has been doing well with its EX30 (from R791,900), laying claim to being Mzansi's best-selling EV so far in 2024.
We had a go in the zero-emissions Swedish company's offering not long ago, but found it to be a rather frustrating piece of kit.
Yes, we can award it high marks for the relatively attainable price, striking looks, decent road manners and rapid performance. It also holds the title of 2024 World Urban Car.
The EX30 is speed demon, with a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds in the range-topping Plus Twin Motor Performance model (R1,055,900), but there were aspects that soured the experience.
From a button-free, wireless key-fob (very finicky) to an unnecessarily complicated infotainment system, the EX30 tries hard to be progressive at the expense of user-friendliness. A simple task like adjusting the side mirrors means navigating layers of menus via the central screen.
There was also a recall earlier this year involving the infotainment setup, which exhibited glitches. Cheap cabin materials and firm seats compound the impression of “un-Volvo-ness” in the EX30.
Ergonomic oddities raised an eyebrow. You have to avert your gaze from the road ahead to see information such as speed, which is displayed in the middle. The vehicle's monitoring systems then scold you for driving while distracted.
By contrast, the other EV we sampled this month had us impressed by its simplicity, as well as the retention of a more traditional layout and interface. The only problem is that South Africans cannot buy it yet.
Meet the Volkswagen ID.4, the first electric sport-utility vehicle from the brand.
Visually it is a soft-silhouetted, friendly-looking thing, which is quite refreshing in a modern landscape of cars with overly aggressive personalities.
Opening the door to the ID.4 you find the environment to be exactly as expected from a Volkswagen. It has the familiarity of a Golf 8 but much roomier. And you do not need a Master's degree to adjust the side mirrors.
The sizeable Volkswagen is not as skilled a sprinter as the powerful little Volvo, but its quoted 0-100km/h figure of 8.5 seconds is OK in the real world.
As for range? Volkswagen claims a figure of 520km.
Details around the retail model the brand intends to roll-out could be finalised by the end of the year. If it is priced right, we think the ID.4 will give the EV movement in South Africa a solid boost in momentum.
