Why Cars in the Park is the classiest of motoring meets
Annual classic event now in its 42nd year
Image: Supplied
One of the events signalling the end of a dry, frosty highveld winter is Cars in the Park.
It takes place at the beginning of August and this year was its 42nd anniversary.
This was my first outing to the event, billed as the largest single-day motoring show in the country. Fittingly, I popped my Cars in the Park cherry by arriving in my own old-timer: a 1984 Mercedes-Benz 230E.
The car is functional, tidy, but far from being a concourse example — its odometer shows more than 530,000km, but while immaculate time-warp specimens are in plentiful supply at the event you will find it also celebrates beauty in the battered perfection in patina.
I have attended my fair share of car gatherings over the past 13 years of being a motor-noter but Cars in the Park has to be the most unpretentious and wonderfully diverse showcase of all things wheeled.
Image: Supplied
The affair is organised by the Pretoria Old Motor Club. Owners of classics (vehicles aged 30 and older) in all states of fettle are granted free access as exhibitors. This year about 2,500 vehicles descended on Zwartkops Raceway.
The regional car clubs get involved and rally their members with huge convoys, but even if you are an individual you will find a place to slot in and make like-branded friends.
The Mercedes-Benz club has a designated spot across the Mercedes-AMG Driving Academy building at the circuit. My battle-hardened W123 looked at home among more pedigreed examples wearing the three-pointed star, from stunning SL models of various vintages, as well as a unicorn Ponton pickup.
Ideally you need to set aside the whole day to take it all in. Make sure you wear a wide-brimmed sun hat and you don comfortable walking shoes because you will be lapping that circuit a few times.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Then you find the more modern, late 1980s and early 1990s performance stars that remain eternally coveted in Mzansi. Picks such as the Opel Kadett GSi, BMW E36 M3 and Volkswagen Golf GTI generations.
There are also those mainstream oldies produced in large volumes, hardly exotic for their eras but which have been stunningly preserved and appreciated in the modern context. Toyota Cressidas, Volkswagen Jettas, those sort of nameplates we grew up with.
The vibe at Cars in the Park is remarkably chilled. People relax on camp chairs, enjoying the atmosphere, taking in the scene. There was no obnoxious revving or unnecessary showboating. And again, the diversity is striking.
Image: Supplied
On my walking lap I heard all sorts of music being pumped from stereos: from Springsteen by a group of Harley lovers, an uncle in a Chrysler Valiant jamming to Letta Mbulu's Nomalizo, to some chaps testing the bass on a Ford Sapphire with Boys II Men.
Among more exclusive metal on display was a 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II converted to an electric powertrain.
Pre-war era representation included Packard, Buick, Chevrolet, a host of Fords in Model T, Model A and 1930s V8 guises, Willys, Triumph and a 1925 Citroën B12 Torpedo.
Image: Supplied
The Triumph Club had cars from the 1920s to the late 1970s, from Heralds to Spitfires.
“All in all, we are happy with the way this year’s event turned out,” said Frik Kraamwinkel, chief organiser.
I look forward to attending in 2025.
