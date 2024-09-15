Cycling over the Alps for a good cause
One of the world's greatest cyclists, Tadej Pogačar, who won the Tour de France for a third time this year and is a winner of the Gira d'Italia, joined the #PlumeStrong Cycling Challenge (#PSCC24) from Zurich to Venice from September 2-6
15 September 2024 - 00:00
The race climbs through the mountains of the Alps and Dolomites for 824km. Pogačar rode the first leg as #PSCC24 ambassador, marking the third year of a partnership between Plume — a Silicon Valley-based company that delivers cloud-managed, adaptive Wi-Fi services to more than 55-million smart spaces globally — and Street Child, an organisation that works with locals to ensure that disadvantaged children have access to an education...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.