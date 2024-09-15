Lifestyle

Iconic rock pics: Man behind the lens

Many know his photographs but few know they were shot by LA-based, South African lensman Norman Seeff, who holds an exhibition of his work in Cape Town

15 September 2024 - 00:01
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer

Over the course of five decades, South African photographer and filmmaker Norman Seeff has captured unique and iconic images of some of the biggest names in rock music and celebrity culture. Many of us may know these photographs, but few of us would have recognised that they were taken by a homegrown talent. Seeff himself admits, speaking from Los Angeles where he now lives, ahead of the opening of Norman Seeff: Homecoming,, an exhibition of his work at the Norval Foundation in Cape Town, ..

