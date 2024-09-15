Walking with giraffes and sipping whisky with Glenmorangie’s master distiller
The graceful herbivores are Glenmorangie distillery’s mascot, and whisky- tasting among the treetop-nibblers proved to be a tall order of a rather different kind
15 September 2024 - 00:00
It was a chilly day for a game drive in the Swartberg Game Reserve, located 45 minutes from Oudtshoorn. On this particular outing, we weren’t trying to spot an elusive leopard or a pride of lions — we were looking for giraffes. When we spotted a herd of them, it marked the start of an unforgettable experience. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.