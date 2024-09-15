You don’t want to get on the wrong side of ‘childless cat ladies’
Even JD realised the shtick he’d started might be backfiring, so he and Donald have pivoted to protecting felines from migrant Haitian hordes as a hopeful vote-catcher
15 September 2024 - 00:00
Somewhere on Instagram, a Buddhist cat lives with a Buddhist monk. The monk dresses the cat up in tiny orange robes and small spectacles, and then the cat appears to sit in reverential mindfulness as the monk reads the dharma to him. I don’t really know what’s going on, but God knows I love that cat. The translation of the caption is obscure — is this cat a reincarnation of some sage, or just a particularly docile creature with a saintly disposition? I have all these questions, but many more about the state of the cat at the present time. ..
