SPOTLIGHT | High-octane movie, soul-stirring music

This week’s episode of Spotlight covers exciting new movie releases at cinemas and a brand new release from gospel music sensation Malusi Mbokazi.
Bad Genius, on at Ster-Kinekor cinemas, is a remake of the 2017 Thai thriller by the same name and based on true reports of a student cheating ring that teams up to take down a rigged college admissions system and help others cheat in their exams. This high-octane thriller stars Benedict Wong, Taylor Hickson, Callina Liang and Jabari Banks and promises a thrill at cinemas as students risk everything for one big score.
DreamWorks Animation teams up with director Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon) for another family adventure centred on a stranded shipwrecked robot that must learn to adapt to his new surroundings in The Wild Robot on at cinemas and IMAX. Building relationships with native animals and a parental bond to an orphaned gosling; a movie not to be missed. Voice cast includes Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor.
Gospel music sensation Malusi Mbokazi returns with a powerful and soul-stirring six-track EP. The Full Circle Revival includes lead single uDondolo. He draws his inspiration from his book A Great Pastor In Church But A Beast To His Family, which brought him back to his love for gospel music, songwriting and producing. Available now on audio streaming platforms
In celebration of Heritage Day, South Africa’s rich history and what it took to secure democracy, Power of the Word is a short, compelling documentary. Produced by award-winning Ochre Moving Pictures, it delves into the life, death and enduring legacy of Steve Biko and his friendship with Donald Woods, former editor of the Daily Dispatch and anti-apartheid activist. Streaming on Viva Nation TV.
