Bard at Large
Algorithmophobia is here, just get used to it
It is unlikely anyone reading this has not experienced some paranoia about the invasion of privacy by the algorithms in the apps we rely on.
22 September 2024 - 00:00
It is unlikely anyone reading this has not experienced some paranoia about the invasion of privacy by the algorithms in the apps we rely on. On one end of the scale are minor irritations such as seeing Samsung laundry machine adverts everywhere because you were on Takealot, just browsing. Or being bombarded with Dr Hung’s Hair Loss Clinic banners with Jacques Kallis’ mugshot with a Photoshopped mullet, all because you Googled “causes of rapid balding”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.