The curtain may have fallen on yet another brilliant edition of sport’s greatest spectacle, the Summer Olympics, which concluded in Paris on 11 August, but for many, the ultimate entertainment has only now begun. League football is finally back after a two-month hiatus and we zoom in on the likely title challengers in both the domestic Premier Soccer League – now under a new title sponsor – and the English Premiership.
With football being centre stage right now, we have moved The Outtake up front to give it prominence. Team SA’s journey in Paris brought a handsome six medals back home, but do we know the sweat and tears it takes to produce these? Trevor Crighton lets us in on how school sport helps unearth future national heroes. He also delves into how women’s sport continues to attract backing from corporate South Africa.
Still on the women in sport theme, see what Udo Carelse thinks about the progress made by our Springbok women team as they head into next year’s World Cup. He also picks the woman stars to watch on the track and eld. Our world champion men Springboks embark on a year-end tour and that grudge match against England in November stands out after the “kant” controversy of last year’s epic World Cup semi-final that SA edged 16–15. Elsewhere we look forward to the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, which again will aim to be officially included among the exclusive World Abbott Marathon Majors. With such an action-packed edition of Inside Sport, you would forget the Olympics were just week ago!
Nkareng Matshe, Sports editor, Sowetan
FREE TO READ | Even more action than the olympics
