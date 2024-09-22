LAST WORD
It’s fear of the grim reaper that underpins the toxic beauty industrial complex
Death is the one certainty that awaits us all — and our ongoing attempts to stay young are a desperate attempt to stave it off
I wouldn’t want you to imagine my weekly pottery classes were influenced by that scene in Ghost. But I have been thinking about the enduring power of certain images in the malleable brain of the tween, and let’s just say I am not entirely averse to the ghost of Patrick Swayze sidling up behind me at the pottery wheel for a little transubstantiation. After two years of playing with the clay, I am finally starting to get a feel for its subtle qualities — it’s playful, solid, responsive, thirsty, entirely malleable and terribly fragile. No pot is alike — because no potter’s vision the same — and no material more adaptable. It’s no wonder the Hebrew God made his creatures out of it — it must have been the best kind of celestial fun. And, truth be told, I really do have Demi Moore’s clay on my mind...
