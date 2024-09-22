Meet the maker: Liam Mooney design
Liam Mooney gives some expert advice on how to create an irresistible interior, from layering and paying attention to floors to mixing and matching styles
22 September 2024 - 00:00
A natural affinity for creating comforting spaces with boatloads of character has made Liam Mooney a sought-after talent. With a range of current projects on the go — ranging from a new build in Camps Bay and renovations in Muizenberg and Oranjezicht to a decorating project in Somerset West and a project in Zurich — he’s setting his sights on expanding his international portfolio...
