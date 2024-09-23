Celebrating Heritage Month with Woolworths: honouring SA’s diversity

As South Africans come together to celebrate Heritage Day, Woolworths stands as a proud partner in this national celebration, offering products that honour the country’s rich and diverse heritage and bringing people closer through shared cultural experiences.

With a legacy spanning over 90 years, Woolworths has always seen the diversity of SA as an opportunity to create products that resonate with the varied cultural backgrounds of its customers and reflect the rich cultural tapestry of the country.

In line with this year's Heritage Day celebrations, Woolworths has introduced a special Africa Collection Homeware range. This exclusive collaboration features a variety of home items crafted by artisans, showcasing traditional techniques and materials all inspired by Africa’s natural beauty and cultural diversity.

The collection includes hand-batiked table runners and cloths made from 100% South African cotton by Eswatini artisans at Baobab Batik workshop, handmade ceramic plates and bowls by Prét-Á-Pot, handcrafted side tables from Toguna, fabric scatter cushions from Mjita, handcrafted paper mâché vases and statement bowls from Quazi, as well as the Heritage Mlaza Placemat, Mlaza Laundry Basket and wall art from Mo’s Crib.