Celebrating Heritage Month with Woolworths: honouring SA’s diversity
From food to fashion, Woolies offers an array of innovative products that reflect the rich cultural tapestry of our country
As South Africans come together to celebrate Heritage Day, Woolworths stands as a proud partner in this national celebration, offering products that honour the country’s rich and diverse heritage and bringing people closer through shared cultural experiences.
With a legacy spanning over 90 years, Woolworths has always seen the diversity of SA as an opportunity to create products that resonate with the varied cultural backgrounds of its customers and reflect the rich cultural tapestry of the country.
In line with this year's Heritage Day celebrations, Woolworths has introduced a special Africa Collection Homeware range. This exclusive collaboration features a variety of home items crafted by artisans, showcasing traditional techniques and materials all inspired by Africa’s natural beauty and cultural diversity.
The collection includes hand-batiked table runners and cloths made from 100% South African cotton by Eswatini artisans at Baobab Batik workshop, handmade ceramic plates and bowls by Prét-Á-Pot, handcrafted side tables from Toguna, fabric scatter cushions from Mjita, handcrafted paper mâché vases and statement bowls from Quazi, as well as the Heritage Mlaza Placemat, Mlaza Laundry Basket and wall art from Mo’s Crib.
Woolworths is also continuing its tradition of celebrating the artistic talents of its employees through its Heritage Design Competition, which forms part of the business’s Inclusive Justice Initiative; a commitment to inspire inclusive growth for all by taking action against discrimination and marginalisation, and promoting inclusion and empowerment of all.
Like last year, Woolworths asked its employees to capture what heritage meant to them in the form of a doodle and art piece. The standout design by Tanya Woolf from Woolworths' Cape Town head office, has been transformed into a striking Heritage Day Capsule Collection of fashion and homeware products. Each piece in the collection is a tribute to the creativity and cultural significance captured in Woolf’s design.
Woolworths' commitment to celebrating SA’s diversity extends to its WBeauty range, which focuses on inclusive beauty. All WBeauty products are developed with the diverse skin tones and preferences of South African women in mind. With ethically sourced ingredients, 100% vegan formulations and endorsement by Beauty Without Cruelty, the WBeauty range ensures that all customers can look and feel good while supporting sustainable practices.
No Heritage Day would be complete without celebrating SA’s rich culinary heritage. With over 90% of its food sourced locally, Woolworths offers a diverse array of traditional dishes including fully cooked ox tripe, free range Umleqwa chicken and samp and beans.
For foodies looking to spice up their palates there is Durban curry with naan and samoosas, and of course sizzling boerewors with chakalaka and pap, or Woolies’ latest innovations: Grabouw chicken wors and free range chicken offal range which includes chicken gizzards, necks and hearts. These dishes can be washed down with fermented non-alcoholic sparkling ginger beer.
If you are craving for a stronger drink and a 100-year-old South African grape variety, then enjoy Woolworths' exclusive juicy blackberry flavoured Beyerskloof Reserve Collection Pinotage that deliciously honour the flavours that define SA’s diverse culture.
This article was sponsored by Woolworths.