FREE TO READ | Navigating energy storage solutions: a guide for business

Navigating energy storage solutions: a guide for business

25 September 2024 - 10:42
A bold new direction for businesses grappling with the cost of grid electricity.
Image: Supplied

Budgeting. It’s not fun (unless you have a pretty specific mindset). However, budgeting has been on the minds of many South Africans of late, with the cost-of-living crisis only growing in magnitude, exacerbated by sky-high fuel costs and electricity price hikes that far outstrip inflation. Businesses have another kind of budget to think about, too: their carbon budget.

The recent signing of the long-awaited Climate Change Bill brings the importance of responsible business practices to the fore, but beyond that, it establishes a framework for all levels of government to implement climate change mitigation and adaptation measures, with huge implications for our energy sector and the most polluting power company on the planet.

It’s an impressive and exciting piece of legislation that we analyse on page 6. On page 11, we examine how one property investment company chose to squeeze its budget early on to save later by installing solar panels on the facade of a Johannesburg building. Finally, on page 10, we look at the factors influencing the price of petrol – and whether or not South Africans can expect any further relief at the pumps.  

Anthony Sharpe, Editor 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

