Lifestyle

'Follow the Blue Note' warms up fans for the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz fest

27 September 2024 - 09:45 By S'bonakaliso Nene

Chitter-chatter engulfed the room. After a slew of activities from panel discussions, a DJ set and a live band, the crowd at Momo Kuro, a restaurant in Rosebank, Johannesburg, had unabatedly indulged in some glasses of wine, so a few louder-than-usual conversations were in motion. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SPOTLIGHT | Kate Winslet in 'Lee', a true story of a woman’s tenacity Lifestyle
  2. Celebrating Heritage Month with Woolworths: honouring SA’s diversity Lifestyle
  3. 'Follow the Blue Note' warms up fans for the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz fest Lifestyle
  4. Make it a bougie braai day Food
  5. Meet the maker: Liam Mooney design Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Go With God, Crispy - Maggie Smith (Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, 1993)
Professor McGonagall Protects Hogwarts | Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows ...