Lifestyle

‘Chernobyl’, ‘The Ouftit’, ‘Will & Harper’: 5 Things to stream this week

29 September 2024 - 00:00
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer

If you have 90 minutes..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MaXhosa, Magugu: South African designers shine at Paris Fashion Week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Rupert, whatever you do — rage, rage against the dying of the light Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Cupid, canapés and cocktails in the beloved country Lifestyle
  4. YOLISA MKELE | Time for Gen Z to take up slack for worrying about state of the ... Lifestyle
  5. ‘Chernobyl’, ‘The Ouftit’, ‘Will & Harper’: 5 Things to stream this week Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes | Official Trailer | HBO
THE OUTFIT - Official Trailer - Only in Theaters March 18