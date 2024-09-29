Getting down to earth
The Hazendal Festival is more than your average winelands arts event. Featuring artists, scientists and cultural practitioners, it’s a three-day exploration of all things on the subject of soil — from global climate change to local heritage
29 September 2024 - 00:00
The upcoming Hazendal Festival has all the hallmarks of a classic winelands art festival — a beautiful setting, exhibitions, performances, live music, film screenings, a symposium, workshops and, of course, good food and wine — but this one is remarkable for the ambition and daring of its programme...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.