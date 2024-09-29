Getting witchy and magical with Kathryn Hahn

Print head: Witchy and magical [Gila if you need more , Marvel's new series is brings the funny and the creepy]

Quote: She doesn't have to hide herself as specifically as she did in WandaVision through different eras and modes of storytelling. — Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness

Kathryn Hahn reprises her WandaVision role as witch Agatha Harkness for the new Marvel series, Agatha All Along. She spoke to Tymon Smith about what fans can expect and what she’s most excited about audiences experiencing as the show launches on Disney+ this week.

What attracted you to the project of a show about Agatha?

A villain's origin story, especially a funny one, is always compelling. It’s interesting to strip the character down. Anyone who has the wholehearted focus of gaining power is interesting. People will love the film because of the tone switches. Audiences will be surprised: It's funny, unexpectedly scary, creepy, it's deep and light and it has great, fast turns in it.