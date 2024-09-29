Lifestyle

Getting witchy and magical with Kathryn Hahn

The actress talks about Agatha Harkness's growth in Marvel's new 'Agatha All Along' and how she embodies the character's crone phase

29 September 2024 - 00:00
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in 'Agatha All Along'.
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in 'Agatha All Along'.
Image: Supplied

Print head: Witchy and magical [Gila if you need more , Marvel's new series is brings the funny and the creepy]

Blurb: See below

Quote: She doesn't have to hide herself as specifically as she did in WandaVision through different eras and modes of storytelling. — Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness 

Kathryn Hahn reprises her WandaVision role as witch Agatha Harkness for the new Marvel series, Agatha All Along. She spoke to Tymon Smith about what fans can expect and what she’s most excited about audiences experiencing as the show launches on Disney+ this week.

What attracted you to the project of a show about Agatha?

A villain's origin story, especially a funny one, is always compelling. It’s interesting to strip the character down. Anyone who has the wholehearted focus of gaining power is interesting. People will love the film because of the tone switches. Audiences will be surprised: It's funny, unexpectedly scary, creepy, it's deep and light and it has great, fast turns in it. 

‘The Penguin’ reimagined

Tymon Smith chats to the team behind HBO’s new limited series about mob henchman Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot’s fight for the top spot of the Gotham ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Describe your character.

She's self-centred and she makes fun of other people. And she's funny, I’ll give her that, but she's also straight up mean. 

What aspects of the character helped you prepare for the role?

She’s a witch, she can live hundreds of years so she's been around a long time, but I didn't think about that. I thought about Hecate — the maiden mother crone — and that every woman is all those things at the same time. She's definitely moved into the crone phase, and that's a powerful place to be.

Will we see Agatha performing — singing and dancing — like she did in WandaVision?

Agatha performs, but at a different level. She doesn't have to hide herself as specifically as she did in WandaVision through different eras and modes of storytelling. Those performance elements slip as the series goes on, which was interesting to play with. You see her without her power at the beginning, which was a great place to start.

What’s the appeal of the show?

The use of practical sets and practical magic, we used little CGI. There’s barely any blue or green screen. We used miniatures, an the set was the size of a football field with backdrops that could be moved. There were hanging fireflies and lit-up mushrooms that were practical. It was beautiful to show that was possible.

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+  

Screaming into the ether with ‘Alien: Romulus’

The latest instalment of 'Alien' is about finding the right mix to keep diehard fans and bringing in new, younger audiences
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Fear and loathing in the belly of the capitalist beast

'Industry' season 3 asks whether late-era capitalism can make positive social change in the world, or will simply play out its own cannibalistic ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

‘Kinds of Kindness’ requires patience and a strong stomach from the viewer

Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest offering provides some memorably dark, absurd and visually impressive meditations on the emptiness of modern ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

 

 

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. MaXhosa, Magugu: South African designers shine at Paris Fashion Week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Rupert, whatever you do — rage, rage against the dying of the light Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Cupid, canapés and cocktails in the beloved country Lifestyle
  4. YOLISA MKELE | Time for Gen Z to take up slack for worrying about state of the ... Lifestyle
  5. ‘Chernobyl’, ‘The Ouftit’, ‘Will & Harper’: 5 Things to stream this week Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes | Official Trailer | HBO
THE OUTFIT - Official Trailer - Only in Theaters March 18