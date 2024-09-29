Getting witchy and magical with Kathryn Hahn
The actress talks about Agatha Harkness's growth in Marvel's new 'Agatha All Along' and how she embodies the character's crone phase
Quote: She doesn't have to hide herself as specifically as she did in WandaVision through different eras and modes of storytelling. — Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness
Kathryn Hahn reprises her WandaVision role as witch Agatha Harkness for the new Marvel series, Agatha All Along. She spoke to Tymon Smith about what fans can expect and what she’s most excited about audiences experiencing as the show launches on Disney+ this week.
What attracted you to the project of a show about Agatha?
A villain's origin story, especially a funny one, is always compelling. It’s interesting to strip the character down. Anyone who has the wholehearted focus of gaining power is interesting. People will love the film because of the tone switches. Audiences will be surprised: It's funny, unexpectedly scary, creepy, it's deep and light and it has great, fast turns in it.
Describe your character.
She's self-centred and she makes fun of other people. And she's funny, I’ll give her that, but she's also straight up mean.
What aspects of the character helped you prepare for the role?
She’s a witch, she can live hundreds of years so she's been around a long time, but I didn't think about that. I thought about Hecate — the maiden mother crone — and that every woman is all those things at the same time. She's definitely moved into the crone phase, and that's a powerful place to be.
Will we see Agatha performing — singing and dancing — like she did in WandaVision?
Agatha performs, but at a different level. She doesn't have to hide herself as specifically as she did in WandaVision through different eras and modes of storytelling. Those performance elements slip as the series goes on, which was interesting to play with. You see her without her power at the beginning, which was a great place to start.
What’s the appeal of the show?
The use of practical sets and practical magic, we used little CGI. There’s barely any blue or green screen. We used miniatures, an the set was the size of a football field with backdrops that could be moved. There were hanging fireflies and lit-up mushrooms that were practical. It was beautiful to show that was possible.
