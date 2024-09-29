Rupert, whatever you do — rage, rage against the dying of the light
When the spawn tackles you for your golden legacy, and billions, shine the spotlight on them with court feast set to blaze media outlets
29 September 2024 - 00:00
The thing with paternity is that your burdens are never over. You may think you have built an empire for your progeny so they can continue to gild your legacy and your name for centuries post your demise. You make half a dozen to ensure your continuity but then the ingrates want to have a say in the ultimate shape of the legacy. Outrageous slings and arrows. Which right minded patriarch would tolerate such heresy from the spawn of his loins? You retire at 92 and then they make a King Lear of you. They must do as they're bid...
