Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist | Murder most foul: Chris Hani’s white-supremacist slaying

The Cambridge Dictionary defines a “plot” as “a secret plan made by several people to do something that is wrong, harmful or illegal, especially to do damage to a person or a government”. Please elaborate on how the subject matter of your book subverts the notion that a “plot” is inherently harmful to a government specifically.

The subversion of the notion of a “plot” occurs in two ways. First, the idea of malevolent actors inherent in the title is a play on Philip Roth’s 2004 novel The Plot Against America. In Roth’s book, the US presidential election of 1940 is won, not by Franklin D Roosevelt, but rather by Charles Lindbergh, who espoused anti-Semitic views and was an admirer of Hitler. What world would we be in today if that had actually happened? Clive Derby-Lewis, Janusz Waluś and their associates plotted against South Africa for it to remain with the racist apartheid policies of the past, very much like the potential future envisioned in Roth’s novel. In their own sick way, they believed they were “saving” South Africa from Hani and Mandela. So the title is a conceit in that way. The second subversion of “a plot” is a “good” one: that South Africans of good conscience, when faced with the provocation of a catastrophic event such as Chris Hani’s murder, came together to stare down the warmongers and avert a race war. The good plot, the plot by the good people of our country, won over the malevolent one of Derby-Lewis and Waluś.

The book is written in “real time”, with the exact dates, times and locations of the events that occurred in the nine days of political unrest after Hani’s assassination. Why did you use this narrative structure?

There is huge merit in putting the events of that week under the microscope of political analysis. There is much to ferret out and many strands to pull. But there is another element to the story that appealed to me. As a child, I had limited access to books, but those I did come across were propulsive thrillers that grabbed you from start to finish. Much as I love political analysis, I also love stories, and I think a gripping narrative can be a gateway to truth. Right from the beginning, I recognised the huge potential for the “thriller” elements of this story: the horrible, malevolent bad guys; the high stakes; the good people; and, of course, the ticking time bomb of anger and hate in the country. The countdown to the Hani funeral is fraught, but also full of highs and lows.

If you were to ask many of the people who were around that week what they remembered of it, they would probably refer to Nelson Mandela saving the nation with his “white woman” speech. Putting the story in a timeline helped me realise there were, in fact, three speeches instead of one, and that the first was a dud. Stylistically, this narrative structure also underlined the sense of dread in the nation, as the situation became more fraught, with no clear answer as to what would come next.

You open every pivotal date with a Shakespeare quote, beginning with:

Easter Saturday

April 10, 1993

Murder most foul, as in the best it is,

But this most foul, strange and unnatural.

Hamlet, Act 1, Scene 5

Why did you include quotes from Shakespeare’s plays?

Like many South Africans, I was introduced to Shakespeare at school. It was, however, a confusing introduction, because the language was opaque, the plot didn’t get going as quickly as one’s young mind wanted, and teachers were always asking you what it all meant — without giving you any clear answer. Then in matric a wonderful young teacher went through Macbeth with us quickly, laying out the themes, twists, desires and drivers of actions — and it was almost as if every text I had read before then was opened up and explained afresh for me. Shakespeare is able to dissect and analyse much of humanity’s strengths and weaknesses — our foibles — in his works. I was amazed by how much he had already commented on almost every aspect of that week’s action: treachery, power, weakness, thirst for blood, ambition, love, and peace. He had said it all. We are merely walking in his footsteps. Shakespeare’s words also say something about our common humanity, about good and evil, and how it exists in all of us.