This week’s Spotlight episode looks at the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster release Joker, as well as Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut.
The much-anticipated follow-up to the global hit Joker, which wowed audiences globally seven years ago, Joker: Folie à Deux is a musical suspense thriller being released at cinemas and on IMAX. Returning director Todd Phillips (of The Hangover franchise) takes Arthur (Joaquin Phoenix) on a journey towards finding some method to his madness. In the process, he stumbles upon true love and shared insanity, joining forces with Lee Quinzel/Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) to terrorise Gotham City.
Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, Twilight and Trolls) both directs and takes the lead in the crime thriller Woman of the Hour, based on true events that occurred in 1978. When serial killer Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto) appears on a dating show in the midst of his murder spree, the story grabs the world’s attention. Also starring Kathryn Gallagher, the film is showing at cinemas now.
Comic Con, one of the Johannesburg’s top pop-culture and gaming festivals, has just seen thousands of people come together to experience amazing food and engage in cosplay and gaming. They also got a chance to interact with local artists and spot celebrities such as Joe Manganiello, Lou Ferrigno and Brenton Thwaites. Don’t miss Spotlight’s segment showcasing the good time had by all at the event.
SPOTLIGHT | A Joker on the loose and a date with a serial killer
A good time was had by all at Comic Con, one of the Joburg’s top pop-culture and gaming festivals
