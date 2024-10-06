Ceramics biennale: Come out and clay
It may be an ancient art form, but the recent Corobrik National Ceramics Biennale showed local artists are not lost for ideas when it comes to creating striking and eye-catching earthenware pieces
06 October 2024 - 00:00
Idiosyncratic and surprising, whether smooth or rough, ceramics just demand to be touched. Whether they are for everyday use, traditional craft or high art for display, ceramics are an ancient medium that have shaped the way we live. Italian architect and founding member of the Memphis Group Ettore Sottsass waxed lyrical about the form, saying, “They are older than the Bible and Jesus Christ, older than all the poems ever written, older than all houses, older than all metals. Ceramics support everything — the old, gently dry terracotta bears all things. They bear all things.”..
