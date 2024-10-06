Getting sexy for summer can be complicated
06 October 2024 - 00:00
What do break ups, health scares, summer, office crushes, new shorts, ageing and new years all have in common? They’re all catalysts for a manic attempt to get fit. Like many people, the idea of going to the gym fills me with dread. Nothing good has ever come from enclosed spaces pumped full of mirrors and testosterone. So I signed up for a boxing class, got back into running, and bought a dainty set of dumbbells that I could struggle with in my living room. ..
