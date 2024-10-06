Lifestyle

Getting sexy for summer can be complicated

06 October 2024 - 00:00
Yolisa Mkele Journalist

What do break ups, health scares, summer, office crushes, new shorts, ageing and new years all have in common? They’re all catalysts for a manic attempt to get fit. Like many people, the idea of going to the gym fills me with dread. Nothing good has ever come from enclosed spaces pumped full of mirrors and testosterone. So I signed up for a boxing class, got back into running, and bought a dainty set of dumbbells that I could struggle with in my living room. ..

