A smorgasbord of European flavours
06 October 2024 - 00:00
The European Union Festival opens next week and offers a rare chance for arthouse film lovers to see some of the films that have recently been lighting up the international festival circuit on local big screens. Here is a selection of some of the highlights of this year’s programme, which offers a wide variety of films from across Africa that travel across time present and past to paint a picture of a Europe in creative, social and philosophical flux...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.