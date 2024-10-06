LAST WORD
Mississippi dreaming and a sage or two offer solace
When haunted by despair at the state of the world, taking a look back over the ages can help
A friend of mine gave me an isochrone map of the Mississippi River before it got fixed in place by the levees, locks and dams of the last century. The map, drawn by a man called Harold Fisk, shows the tremendously long history of the river in a single delicious page of geological spectacle. It's a thing of wonder — the ancient river, immortalised in riotous swirls of pinks, peaches, greens, yellows and blues, roves across time and space, filling the page with its many meanders. Here is every journey the river has travelled over its very long life all at once and everywhere. Until I gazed on the map I'd never seen a better illustration of the Greek philosopher Heraclitus' observation that you never step into the same river twice. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.