SPOTLIGHT | It’s a date with unfiltered comedy hosts, and get the story behind legendary SA music

This week’s episode of Spotlight takes an in-depth look at a new thriller on circuit, a local comedy series, and a Womad concert for jazz and soul lovers.
Joel Kinnaman stars in The Silent Hour, playing a detective who returns to duty with permanent hearing loss tasked with interpreting a deaf witness in danger. From director Brad Anderson (The Machinist, Beirut) and co-starring Sandra Mae Frank, Mark Strong and Mekhi Phifer. Now showing at cinemas.
A treat awaits TV viewers when popular comedy series Dating #NoFilter arrives in South Africa, premiering on October 13 on E! Africa (DStv channel 124) at 7pm. There are 10 episodes of hilarious unscripted and unfiltered raw comedy hosted by well-known local funnyman Jason Goliath. He is joined by a slew of commentators including Robby Collins, Carpo and Nina Hastie. Look out for the interview with Goliath in this week’s episode for more details about the show.
Gallo Music, in partnership with World of Music, Arts and Dance South Africa (Womad), has come up with a new format to bring you the narratives behind some of the most iconic songs in South African music history. A Song Tells a Story features performances by The Soul Brothers, bassist Lucas Senyatso and more. The concert, showcasing the finest local jazz and soul music, will be staged at The Marabi Club in Maboneng Precinct, Johannesburg.
Coming up next week, Spotlight takes a look at coming-of-age war drama White Bird: A Wonder Story starring Helen Mirren.
• Book your cinema tickets by visiting sterkinekor.com and numetro.co.za.
