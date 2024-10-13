A short film on the historical ties between Lesotho and France
13 October 2024 - 00:00
This year, the mountain Kingdom of Lesotho celebrates 58 years of independence and 200 since the founding of the nation. In celebration of this beautiful and culturally rich enclave, the French embassy in South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi and the Alliance Française de Maseru, in collaboration with the Morija Museum & Archives, created the short film The Kingdom in the Sky: Moshoeshoe’s Strategy and Legacy. The eight-minute documentary delves into the origins of Lesotho, highlighting the wisdom and leadership of the nation’s founding father, King Moshoeshoe I. ..
